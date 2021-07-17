Message in a Bottle service has the potential to sale lives in Tipperary

Above: At the launch of Message in a Bottle were, front, from left, Sarah Ryan, O’Reilly’s Total Health Pharmacy; Ronan Quirke, Quirke’s Pharmacy; Paul Cremmins, president, Clonmel Lions Club; Suzanne O’Gorman, O’Gorman’s Pharmacy; Cormac Harte, Maher’s Pharmacy. Back, Alan Walsh, National Ambulance Service; Peter Morrissey, Lions Club; Bet O’Grady, Lions Club; Michael O’Connor, Tipperary Fire and Rescue Service; Fiona Rea, Lions Club; and Ronan Corcoran, National Ambulance Service

Lions Clubs have been promoting Message in a Bottle for many years.

This simple bottle can save lives, maybe your life. Message in a Bottle is a free service and is especially useful for people who live alone or who have a specific medical condition and who need the emergency services at any time.

If you are unable to communicate with emergency personnel due to an accident or sudden illness, Message in a Bottle contains basic, vital information that will help them to help you.

Clonmel Lions Club is very appreciative of the support and co-operation of the emergency services in promoting this initiative including the Community Gardaí, the National Ambulance Service and the Tipperary Fire and Rescue Service.

The specially designed plastic bottle is kept in a secure, accessible place, such as a fridge, in your home.

The leaflet in the bottle contains details such as your date of birth, next of kin, the name of your GP or if you have any specific medical condition.

A green sticker with a cross is placed inside the front and back doors of the house and on the fridge door.

Once the emergency services see the stickers they will know where to look for the information and this can save valuable minutes in getting the correct treatment for you and even possibly save your life.

The scheme is also designed to help promote the use of the Eircode address system, which is proving to be invaluable in getting the services to the right address as quickly as possible.

Message in a Bottle gives security and peace of mind to anyone elderly or living alone.

Clonmel Lions Club is delighted to announce that it will be providing and supporting this service through several pharmacies in Clonmel town very shortly.

The pharmacies in Clonmel participating in this initiative are:

Maher’s Pharmacy, 7 O’Connell Street, Clonmel;

Quirke’s Pharmacy, 53 O’Connell Street, Clonmel;

O’Reilly’s Total Health Pharmacy, 18 Gladstone Street, Clonmel;

O’Gorman’s Pharmacy, 52 Gladstone Street, Clonmel.

If you wish to have a bottle it can be sourced from any of the participating pharmacies listed above.