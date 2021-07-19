Search our Archive

19/07/2021

Fancy a bit of Tipperary peace and quiet this coming weekend

WELLNESS WEEKEND

Wellness Weekend in Ballyboy House, Clogheen on Saturday and Sunday, July 24 and 25.

Wellness Weekend and a bit of peace and quiet
Wellness Weekend at Ballyboy House plus Tea and Coffee for St Theresa’s Hospital, Clogheen.
Inviting all adults seeking some peace and quiet. We are holding a Wellness Weekend in Ballyboy House, Clogheen on Saturday and Sunday, July 24 and 25.
This is a community event supported by Tipperary County Council. The aim of the Wellness Weekend is to give people a chance to try activities that promote health and wellbeing, especially because of the benefits of spending time in nature.
The event begins with a free talk by Dr. Mark Rowe on the connection with wellness and nature. Pre-booking is essential. We will have outdoor yoga classes, forest bathing, Indian head massage, reflexology and garden tours. All tickets are available on Eventbrite @6.19 euro per activity. Call Jane for more information (0863655314)
We will also be serving tea, coffee and cakes (sponsored by Brownes XL Shop, Clogheen) with donations for these going to St. Theresa’s Hospital Clogheen.

