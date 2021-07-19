New anti-ticket touting law will mean much fairer access to tickets for sports and music fans, says Tipperary Senator

New anti-ticket touting legislation will put an end to the price gouging of fans, the Fine Gael Senator Garret Ahearn has said.

Senator Ahearn said “President Michael D Higgins has signed a bill into law, which will ban ticket touting and the reselling of tickets above face value for large events.

“The Government approved a new Bill to regulate the sale of tickets in Ireland in April, building on Fine Gael’s commitment to bring an end to the price gouging of fans. This week the president signed that bill into law.

“We are all looking forward to the resumption of matches, concerts, gigs and festivals when events return once more. But we do not want to return to the days of ridiculous prices for popular events, as ticket touts profit from the loyalty of fans.

“Fine Gael is committed to bringing an end to the price gouging that had become the norm in recent years with the resale of tickets for large popular events.

"This bill was the brainchild of the former TD Noel Rock, who campaigned to end ticket touting, and credit must also go to the Tánaiste and Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment, Leo Varadkar, who has seen it through, as well as Minister Heather Humphreys who did comprehensive work on this area in the last Government.

“This law will mean there will be much fairer access to tickets for sports and music fans, and less opportunity for touts to profiteer on the resale of tickets.

“As we return to normal after the pandemic, this law will be even more important as, for a time, there will probably be a focus on limiting the numbers at events. With limited ticket availability, it will be particularly important that we ensure that fans, not ticket touts, get tickets.

“But we will also feel the positive impact of this new law long into the future when Ireland hosts popular games and popular gigs for large crowds again.

"The publication of this Bill today is good news for fans, for clubs and sporting bodies, for event organisers, for artists and for entertainers, and I welcome the progress that we've made in Government in this area,” Senator Ahearn concluded.