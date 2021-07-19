Great news today for one busy Tipperary village - the local shop has reopened again

LOCAL SHOP HAS REOPENED IN NEW INN



All in the village of New Inn and environs would to wish our local shop owner, Michael Purcell, the very best with his reopening which took place this morning, Monday, July 19.

It's fantastic to see "The Shop" back in business, and the whole community will do its very best to support. SHOP LOCAL!

Please spread the word.

The original shop has been operating in the village since 1950s when it was owned by the Butler family, and there has been a few changes of ownership since, including the Phelans and then the Purcells. Michael himself has been running "The Shop" for the past 10 years.

With the onset of the Covid pandemic last year Michael had no choice but to close, so it's wonderful now to see him reopening again. All the community are behind him, and it's very important that we all endeavour to shop and support the local community in this time. Remember as the saying goes "we are all in this together!"

Rockwell Rovers GAA club are especially delighted to see the shop open as Michael and his staff will be back selling the club's Lotto tickets every week. Might be a lucky week to try one!

So best wishes all round to Michael.