Search our Archive

19/07/2021

Great news today for one busy Tipperary village - the local shop has reopened again

NEW INN

Great new today for one busy Tipperary village - the local shop has reopened again

Michael Purcell's shop in New Inn reopened today (Monday, July 19) having been closed last year due to Covid.

Reporter:

Reporter

Email:

News@nationalist.ie

LOCAL SHOP HAS REOPENED IN NEW INN


All in the village of New Inn and environs would to wish our local shop owner, Michael Purcell, the very best with his reopening which took place this morning, Monday, July 19.
It's fantastic to see "The Shop" back in business, and the whole community will do its very best to support. SHOP LOCAL!
Please spread the word.

The original shop has been operating in the village since 1950s when it was owned by the Butler family, and there has been a few changes of ownership since, including the Phelans and then the Purcells. Michael himself has been running "The Shop" for the past 10 years.

With the onset of the Covid pandemic last year Michael had no choice but to close, so it's wonderful now to see him reopening again. All the community are behind him, and it's very important that we all endeavour to shop and support the local community in this time.  Remember as the saying goes "we are all in this together!"

Rockwell Rovers GAA club are especially delighted to see the shop open as Michael and his staff will be back selling the club's Lotto tickets every week. Might be a lucky week to try one!

So best wishes all round to Michael.

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Newspapers is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie