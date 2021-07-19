Lions Club District Government visits Tipperary and launches new defibrillator

Pictured above at the launch of Cahir Lions Club Daybreak Defibrillator last week. Back from left to right: Dylan Carney representing Daybreak, Seanie Lonergan, Vice President, Patsy McGurk, Treasurer & Joe Walsh owner of Book Shop, Front: Maurice Quinlan new Club President, Ann Ellis District Governor Lions Club Ireland and Jacqueline Mullins, Club Secretary

New District Governor Ann Ellis of the Lions Club of Ireland launched a second defibrillator at the O’Donnells Daybreak filling station on the Mitchelstown road in Cahir last weekend.

This is the second defibrillator that is accessible by the public in the town. To date the machine in the Square has been used successfully seven times since it was erected, saving seven lives. There is a cost however in the maintenance of these machines, the main batteries are almost €400 and the shock electrodes or the pads are €70 a piece and this cost is borne by the Cahir and District Lions Club. The defibrillators are maintained and serviced by the club members too.

We must congratulate Morris Quinlan on his appointment as the new club President, Morris is a tireless worker and an extremely popular member. This was both Ann and Maurice’s first official duty in their respective roles and the Club was thankful to have them both present on the day and congratulate them on their new roles.