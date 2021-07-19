Search our Archive

19/07/2021

Lions Club District Government visits Tipperary and launches new defibrillator

CAHIR

Lions Club District Government visits Tipperary and launches new defibrillator

Pictured above at the launch of Cahir Lions Club Daybreak Defibrillator last week.

Reporter:

Reporter

Email:

News@nationalist.ie

Pictured above at the launch of Cahir Lions Club Daybreak Defibrillator last week. Back  from left to right: Dylan Carney representing Daybreak, Seanie Lonergan, Vice President, Patsy McGurk, Treasurer & Joe Walsh owner of Book Shop, Front: Maurice Quinlan new Club President, Ann Ellis District Governor Lions Club Ireland and Jacqueline Mullins, Club Secretary 

New District Governor Ann Ellis of the Lions Club of Ireland launched a second defibrillator at the O’Donnells Daybreak filling station on the Mitchelstown road in Cahir last weekend.
This is the second defibrillator that is accessible by the public in the town. To date the machine in the Square has been used successfully seven times since it was erected, saving seven lives. There is a cost however in the maintenance of these machines, the main batteries are almost €400 and the shock electrodes or the pads are €70 a piece and this cost is borne by the Cahir and District Lions Club. The defibrillators are maintained and serviced by the club members too.
We must congratulate Morris Quinlan on his appointment as the new club President, Morris is a tireless worker and an extremely popular member. This was both Ann and Maurice’s first official duty in their respective roles and the Club was thankful to have them both present on the day and congratulate them on their new roles.

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Newspapers is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie