20/07/2021

Vacant two-bedroom house in Tipperary going under the digital hammer for €80,000

Lot 127 31 Railway View, Roscrea, Co. Tipperary, E53 NX60

A mid-terrace two-bedroom house in Tipperary is going under the digital hammer for €80,000 as part of BidX1's latest auction on July 23.

Property Summary
Mid-terrace two-bedroom house. 
Located in the centre of Roscrea town.
Extending to approximately 83 sq. m (893 sq. ft). 
Vacant possession.

Location
Roscrea is a town in north Tipperary situated approximately 48km south west of Portlaoise and approximately 72km north east of Limerick.
The subject property is located on the R421 accessible via the N62. 
Local amenities include Tesco, Dunnes Stores, Conroy's Old Bar, Tipperary Cricket Club, Roscrea Community College, St Cronans National School, Canvas Brewery and a variety of shops, bars and restaurants.
Transport links include the M7, N52, N62, Roscrea train station and regular Bus Eireann services (70, 322, 323, 324).

Description
Two storey beneath a pitched roof.
Yard to the rear.
We have been informed that the property extends to approximately 83 sq. m (893 sq. ft).

Accommodation
The property was not internally inspected or measured by BidX1. The information was provided by the Vendor. We are informed that the property provides:

Two bedroom accommodation.
Tenancy
Vacant possession

