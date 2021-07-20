Request to waiver burial fees for 'angels' - Cllr Pat English

Cllr Pat English put forward a notice of motion at this month's Tipperary county council meeting, “that Tipperary County Council introduce the same policy as Kildare County Council who recently introduced to waiver the burial fee for a single burial plot where a baby under the age of 18 months old is to be buried.”



“If the parents choose to purchase a family plot for their baby the plot fee will be equally reduced.

“Alternatively if parents choose to bury their baby in an ‘Angels’ plot that this Council will waiver the fee also,” stated Cllr English.



The motion drew criticism from Cllr Michael Fitzgerald who said this is a “very sensitive” issue “to be paraded” before the Council, and that it would best be dealt with privately between the affected parents and the Environment section.



Cllr English said he could understand Cllr Fitzgerald’s response, but he had been asked to raise it by the Irish Neonatal Health Alliance. “I have no problem bringing it forward. The same motion was raised in other Councils across the country.” The policy had been adopted in Co Kildare, and “I see no problem introducing a similar policy here.”



Management responded: “This matter is being examined by Tipperary County Council and we will revert to the elected members at an early date.”