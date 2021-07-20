Search our Archive

20/07/2021

Request to waiver burial fees for 'angels' - Cllr Pat English

Cllr Michael Fitzgerald said it would best be dealt with privately

Request to waiver burial fees for 'angels' - Cllr Pat English

Cllr Pat English

Reporter:

Eoin Kelleher

Email:

eoin.kelleher@tipperarylive.ie

Cllr Pat English put forward a notice of motion at this month's Tipperary county council meeting, “that Tipperary County Council introduce the same policy as Kildare County Council who recently introduced to waiver the burial fee for a single burial plot where a baby under the age of 18 months old is to be buried.”


“If the parents choose to purchase a family plot for their baby the plot fee will be equally reduced.
“Alternatively if parents choose to bury their baby in an ‘Angels’ plot that this Council will waiver the fee also,” stated Cllr English.


The motion drew criticism from Cllr Michael Fitzgerald who said this is a “very sensitive” issue “to be paraded” before the Council, and that it would best be dealt with privately between the affected parents and the Environment section.


Cllr English said he could understand Cllr Fitzgerald’s response, but he had been asked to raise it by the Irish Neonatal Health Alliance. “I have no problem bringing it forward. The same motion was raised in other Councils across the country.” The policy had been adopted in Co Kildare, and “I see no problem introducing a similar policy here.”


Management responded: “This matter is being examined by Tipperary County Council and we will revert to the elected members at an early date.”

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Newspapers is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie