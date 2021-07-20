Tipperary gardaí investigate theft of quad bike in Clonmel

The quad bike that was stolen from a yard at Convent Road, Clonmel
Gardaí are investigating the theft of a quad bike from a yard in Clonmel yesterday, (Monday, July 19).
The 2011 registered Ozark red and black coloured quad bike was stolen from a yard on the Convent Road between 1.45pm and 5pm.
Anyone with information that may assist gardaí in their investigation into this theft should contact Clonmel Garda Station at (052) 6177640.
The unexpected passing of Seán Kevin Ryan, Maughera, Ardfinnan was received with much regret throughout the local area.
