The Book Bus is back! Great news for young Tipperary book lovers

The Book Bus, or rather the book service provided by Tipperary County Library is back
THE BOOK BUS IS BACK
Every year for the last five or six summers, the Book Bus has provided great enjoyment for the school girls and boys of the Mullinahone area.
This year the Book Bus, or rather the book service provided by Tipperary County Library is back, but this year there is no bus and the book service will take place each week in the Community Centre on the Carrick Road, starting on Wednesday July 28.
The service will continue for six weeks and will take place each Wednesday in the Community Centre between 10am and 12 noon. The service is available to all school children in the greater Mullinahone area, so do make use of it with thanks to Tipperary County Library.
