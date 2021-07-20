Don't forget your shovel - well maybe not quite - for Tipperary cemetery clean up

Shanrahan Cemetery, Clogheen. Pic: Bernadette Maher
Shanrahan Cemetery Clean Up
A major clean up at Shanrahan Cemetery will take place on this Thursday evening, July 22 at 7pm.
If you have any garden implements please bring them with you, brushes, strimmers, hoes, etc.
Thanks. For further info contact PJ on 0877984929.
