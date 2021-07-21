Search our Archive

21/07/2021

Browne welcomes medicinal cannabis refund system for eligible patients

Martin Browne

Reporter:

Eoin Kelleher

Email:

eoin.kelleher@tipperarylive.ie

Tipperary Sinn Féin TD Martin Browne has welcomed the news that patients who have had to pay upfront for medicinal cannabis products will no longer have to do so.


The Minister for Health, Stephen Donnelly, this week announced that the refund system for eligible patients who obtain their prescribed cannabis-based products from the Netherlands will be replaced by a direct payment system.


Deputy Browne said that he was “over the moon” for Cork woman Vera Twomey and her daughter Ava, who, he said, had benefitted incredibly from such medication. Ms Twomey has campaigned  to secure medicinal cannabis treatment for Ava, who suffers from a rare form of epilepsy called Dravet’s Syndrome


The announcement means that she will now be paid upfront, rather than the family having to pay €10,000 every three months and wait to be refunded. “I’ve raised this issue on numerous occasions, and only last week discussed the matter with the Health Minister in the Dail,” he said.

