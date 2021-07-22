Throwback Thursday in Tipperary - Remember the summer of 2005?

Peggy Morrissey presented the Billy Morrissey Perpetual Memorial Cup to the Bansha Show Committee in 2005 and these two were glad to get their hands on it.
This week's Throwback Thursday feature takes readers back to the summer of 2005.
We include images from around Tipperary which capture the great outdoor activity that summer with sport particularly prominent - golf, tennis, athletics and ladies gaelic football all featuring.
Browse through the images at your leisure and see who and what you can recall from sixteen years ago.
Also each week in The Nationalist we feature images from the past in our Down Memory Lane feature.
