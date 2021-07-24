40 Tipperary folk ready for a Siege of Ennis and Clare on Tuesday

The Dundrum outing will take in Bunratty Castle and perhaps Durty Nelly's for a quick one on Tuesday next.
TRIP TO CLARE
At the time of print, our day trip scheduled for Tuesday, July 27 is still taking place. Indoor dining looks like it will be permitted. Over the next day or two we will be contacting the people booked in with all the relevant information.
We are delighted to welcome over 40 people coming on the trip.
The bus will depart Knockavilla at 9.30am, arriving at Bunratty Castle and Folk Park approx. 11.30am.
More News
