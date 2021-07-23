There are Pilgrims arriving in Tipperary today!

This weekend we welcome the St Declan’s Way pilgrims to Cahir.

Over the weekend of July 24 and 25 the first two of the five stages from Cashel to Ardmore will be walked and registration for the event is almost full.

On this Saturday, the walkers will be transferred from Cahir to Cashel by bus from 9.30am until 11am and visitors to the Farmers’ Market should be aware that the bus bays in the car park will be out of commission during these hours. On Sunday, July 25, walkers will meet in Goatenbridge and will then be transported to Cahir to start their pilgrimage along the banks of the River Suir. The final three stages will be walked over the August Bank Holiday weekend. A stewards briefing will be held in the Inch Field on this Wednesday, July 21 at 7.30pm and anyone interested in being a guide on either day should contact Andy Moloney to get signed up. There is a slight change in the format this year as busses will transfer groups of 15 and one guide in keeping with Covid restrictions will complete the 22km trek back to Cahir where they will arrive at St Declan’s Grove to get the first stamp on their passport of the new Irish Camino.

This route is now an official trail and fully insured so we can expect to see walkers along the route more often now. Cahir Tidy Towns and Cahir Meet and Train groups have been promoting this venture for over six years now and are delighted to see a successful conclusion to their promotional work.