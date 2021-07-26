One group of Tipperary lady golfers raised €13,000 for Breast Cancer Research

The Rock of Cashel bathed in pink for 'Play in Pink' Day
Lady Captain Anne Grace at County Tipperary Golf and Country Club (Dundrum) is delighted to announce that a whopping €13,213 was raised for Breast Cancer Research over the two days of competition recently.
The Lady Captain would like to sincerely thank each and everyone for their fantastic support in making Play in Pink Days such a success for a very worthy cause.
The ladies are delighted to say they are still getting very positive feedback on our two days.
