Fitting memorial unveiled in Tipperary to remember heroes of Bloody Sunday

A FITTING MEMORIAL TO AN HISTORIC EVENT

The long awaited unveiling of the Mullinahone GAA Memorial to its six Bloody Sunday heroes took place in the village on Sunday last. Preparations for this event began almost two years ago with the election of a memorial committee. This was, of course,was interrupted by Covid.

The local committee was headed by Dick Egan and consisted of a number of locals who had served the club as chairmen and other officers over the last half century. Tony Nolan, the President of our club and the son of Mick Nolan who was the last of the six local players who took part on Bloody Sunday to remain living was the man who unveiled the memorial on Sunday in conjunction with Seamus McCarthy, the Chairman of the Tipperary 1920 Remembrance Committee.

The plaque unveiled was produced by Molloys of Callan and was sponsored by the Brett Family, Mullinahone to whom our thanks are extended.

The plaque was blessed by Fr. Danny O’Gorman, PP and was greatly admired by those who came to see the unveiling, both from Mullinahone and from outside the parish.

The plaque was erected in a special grotto at the entrance to our sportsfield. The grotto was designed and erected by Malachy Sheehan, a local stonemason. The local committee left no stone unturned to produce a memorial which should shape our club’s path for another one hundred years.

We thank all those who came to see the unveiling and who helped along the way to produce such a fine memorial. We hope that this memorial, in our grounds will be admired for many many years.