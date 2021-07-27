Search our Archive

27/07/2021

The average property price in Tipperary was €175,416 in May

283 residential buildings under construction in Tipperary during June

House building

283 residential buildings were under construction in Tipperary during June

283 residential buildings were under construction in Tipperary during June, according to the latest GeoView Residential Buildings Report published by GeoDirectory and EY Economic Advisory.  

Over half of the residential buildings under construction in Ireland in June were located in the Leinster region (58.4%).

The Greater Dublin area of Dublin, Meath, Kildare and Wicklow accounted for 35.6% of the total number of buildings under construction in the country. In contrast, the lowest levels of construction activity were recorded in Ulster (6.5%) and Connacht (10.6%). 

361 new residential addresses in Tipperary were added to GeoDirectory’s nationwide database in the twelve months to June.

The vacancy rate in Tipperary in June 2021 was 5.9%, higher than the national average of 4.5%.

In Tipperary, the average property price was €175,416 in the twelve months to last May.

BREAKING: Abbott announces almost €40m R&D investment in Clonmel

Fantastic news

    

