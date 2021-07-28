Successful application made for emergency works at Tipperary secondary school

Deputy Jackie Cahill has thanked Education Minister Norma Foley and her staff for their tremendous support for the application
Deputy Jackie Cahill has confirmed that the Presentation Secondary School, Ballingarry, has been approved for funding under the Department of Education’s Emergency Works Scheme.
Deputy Cahill welcomed the news by saying: “I am delighted to hear from Education Minister Foley this afternoon that she has approved funding for Presentation Secondary School, Ballingarry, under the Emergency Works Scheme.
"This necessary funding will go towards the improvement of the waste water treatment for the school. I know this must come as very positive news for the school community.
“I would like to thank Minister Foley and her staff for their tremendous support with this application.
"I would also like to congratulate the principal, Angela Cahill, and the school management on their successful application”, Deputy Cahill stated.
More News
Deputy Jackie Cahill has thanked Education Minister Norma Foley and her staff for their tremendous support for the application
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.