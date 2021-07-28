Search our Archive

28/07/2021

Successful application made for emergency works at Tipperary secondary school

Funding will go towards the improvement of school's waste water treatment

Deputy Jackie Cahill

Deputy Jackie Cahill has thanked Education Minister Norma Foley and her staff for their tremendous support for the application

Reporter:

Reporter

Email:

news@nationalist.ie

Deputy Jackie Cahill has confirmed that the Presentation Secondary School, Ballingarry, has been approved for funding under the Department of Education’s Emergency Works Scheme.

Deputy Cahill welcomed the news by saying: “I am delighted to hear from Education Minister Foley this afternoon that she has approved funding for Presentation Secondary School, Ballingarry, under the Emergency Works Scheme.

"This necessary funding will go towards the improvement of the waste water treatment for the school. I know this must come as very positive news for the school community.

“I would like to thank Minister Foley and her staff for their tremendous support with this application.

"I would also like to congratulate the principal, Angela Cahill, and the school management on their successful application”, Deputy Cahill stated.

BREAKING: Abbott announces almost €40m R&D investment in Clonmel

Fantastic news

 

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Newspapers is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie