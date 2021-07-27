Council puts traffic management measures in place on Tipperary Town road

Temporary traffic management measure Tipperary County Council has put in place on the R664 Station Road in Tipperary Town today (Tuesday, July 27) are to remain there until 6pm on Friday, August 6.
The council says the traffic management measures are required to facilitate footpath works and has warned motorists to expect delays.
