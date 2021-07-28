County music stars to perform at three open air concerts at Clonmel hotel this bank holiday weekend

Mike Denver will be performing in concert at Hotel Minella, Clonmel on Saturday
Clonmel’s Minella Hotel has secured Government funding to stage 14 outdoor concerts in August starring some of Ireland’s entertainers – and the first three take place this weekend.
Country music fans will flock to the hotel to listen to Robert Mizzell perform there on Friday night.
Mike Denver takes to the stage on Saturday and Jimmy and Claudia Buckley will be the guest stars on Sunday. The shows run from 7pm until 8.30pm and will be followed by a barbecue meal. Hotel Minella co-owner John Nallen said the concerts are supported by the Government’s Live Performance Support Scheme. Up to 200 can attend the shows and the hotel is reporting an increase in bedroom bookings for the events. Louise Morrissey, Sharon Shannon and Paddy Casey are among the stars booked for some of the hotel’s other August shows.
