Syrian kids 'Suir' had a good time at Tipperary fun day

All the boys swam for ages in the Suir at Cahir on Saturday last, making full use of the great weather while it lasted
The Tipperary Refugee Resettlement Programme had a fantastic day out with children and young people from Clonmel, Tipperary Town, Templemore and Nenagh last week in Cahir when they took part in a kayaking day with Will Nugent and his very capable team. Everyone enjoyed the lovely weather, swimming and kayaking and they are thankful to Will who has been fantastic to organise this activity with.
It was so lovely for the group to take some time out to relax and enjoy a fun activity and also for the children to get together and have some fun. They all said they would love to come back!
More News
All the boys swam for ages in the Suir at Cahir on Saturday last, making full use of the great weather while it lasted
Michael Ryan C, Chairman of the West Board presented the Crosco Cup to Cashel King Cormac captain Conn Bonnar
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.