Tipperary soup kitchen charity appeals for donation of van to help continue its good work

Clonmel Community Soup Kitchen and Free Food Bank is urgently appealing for help with a donation of a secondhand van or hatchback type car, or perhaps the funding to purchase same.

The volunteer group, headed by Ina Doyle and who have been operating at Clonmel Railway Station for the past six years, would be grateful to anyone who might be able to come to their assistance with a set of wheels.

Their current van, a 2012 Peugeot, is in need of replacement and has, of late, been costing the charity organisation more than it can afford to be spending on transport requirements.

The hard-working group of local volunteers, provide over 100 very welcome food parcels to both local residents and the homeless each week. As well as delivering around the town of Clonmel, they also deliver to homes in Carrick-on-Suir, Cahir, Fethard, Kilsheelan and other outlying villages in the general Clonmel area.

The group also do a weekly run also every Tuesday night to Little Island in Cork Harbour where they source food to help in their charity work.

Ina points out that the current van, which has served them tremendously well over the years, was purchased with the funds very kindly donated by Clonmel lady Jenny Hannigan who organised a fundraiser for them.

So if there's a garage, or a business, or indeed a private individual, out there who may be able to help with a good secondhand van, to help the Soup Kitchen help others, please get in touch.

You can contact Ina Doyle directly at 087 3201256.