Famous Tipperary soccer club goes spinning for charity on Saturday

St. Michael FC, in conjunction with Tipperary Town Plaza and Supermacs are holding a Spinathon on this Saturday, July 31 between 10 am and 3 pm and are looking for volunteers to cycle between these hours for three very worthy charities that will be benefitting from the Spinathon.

The three organisations are Suicide Awareness Tipperary, Circle of Friends Tipperary, and Scoil Aonghusa Cashel.

The club have set up a Go Fund Me Page for donations on line – https://t.co/ F89MahKgzV?amp=1

We are sure it will be super fun for everyone.

We are hoping to attract as many people as possible along with our committee members and 1st, 2nd and Youth teams all taking part.

All are welcome to come along and join us.



EIGHT BIKES ON THE GO PLENTY FOR EVERYONE

We have eight bikes given to us kindly by Liam Murphy, Gym Fitness and Repair, who is a great sponsor and supporter of our club.

For anyone who wants to take part on the day and wants a preferred time slot, early in the day or late – with a specified time of how long you want to cycle – let Sandra know and she will allocate your preferred time slot – otherwise, feel free to turn up on the day.

We will have buckets for you to donate to on the day if you haven’t donated through our Go Fund Me Page – so please support St. Michael’s FC on this coming Saturday, July 31 for super fun and a workout thrown in too.