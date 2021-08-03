Gardaí investigate fire at former Cahir hotel

Gardaí are investigating a fire at a derelict hotel in Cahir last night.
The fire at the former Castle Court Hotel on Church Street was reported to the emergency services shortly after 8pm.
Three fire tenders and a water tanker from Cahir and Cashel Fire Stations attended the fire and the fire fighters spent several hour putting it under control.
The former hotel has been damaged by several fires in recent years.
Anyone with information that may assist the Garda investigation into this fire should contact Cahir Garda Station at (052) 7445630.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.