Take a historical tour of Burncourt

Burncourt Castle, County Tipperary
As part of Heritage Week, the Ballyporeen Clogheen Burncourt Heritage Group are hosting a Historical Tour of Burncourt on August 15.
Rose Cleary, archeologist, will give a taklk on the history and excavation of Burncourt Castle.Neil Donovan , local historian, will give a talk on Burncourt and the War of Independence.
For further information contact 085 8541924
