'Mighty Eight' in fundraising drive for the Irish Cancer Society

Fundraiser
A 12km Walk and a 24 hour Fast & Sleepout will be taking place on the 14th and 15th of August by a small team of eight in Pallasgreen (aka ‘The Mighty Eight’), all in an effort to raise funds for the Irish Cancer Society.
This year we’re hoping to do a 12km Walk through the various parts of the parish and a 24-hour fast and sleepout at the Church Grounds in Nicker, Pallasgreen. The fast begins on Saturday the 14th from 5pm until Sunday the 15th at 5pm of August at the local Church Grounds. Donations would be highly appreciated and can be made through the Michael O’Donoghue Justgiving.com page:
https://www.justgiving.
com/fundraising/
michael-o-donoghue5 or in
person.
All donations are welcome. With thanks from Mike and team.
