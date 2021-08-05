Open night at Tipperary Town fire brigade station

Tipperary Town Brigade are hosting an open night this coming Friday.
This open night will offer those considering joining their local fire service a fantastic Q&A opportunity with the crews.
Tipperary Fire & Rescue are advising people that if they have already submitted an application for current vacancies that they should attend the open night as part of interview prep work.
