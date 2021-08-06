Opportunity to explore the rich heritage of Tipperary Town

As part of the Heritage Audit of Tipperary Town and its environs, a community story-sharing evening will be held on Wednesday, August 11at 7 pm at the Clock Tower beside the Excel. This story-sharing eveining is about meeting up, taking a stroll through the town and sharing stories about the people and places that helped to shape the town & surrounding area.

Tipperary Town is a fascinating place, full of history and stories. The organisers are are interested in these stories and memories about what life was like in the town in the past.

"Perhaps you remember the old fairs held on the main streets, or your family has stories about their time in New Tipperary. Whatever the information is, we would love to hear about it at the story sharing evening. All are welcome to attend this free event," said one of the organisers

Abarta Heritage were commissioned by Tipperary Town Revitalisation Task Force to undertake a Heritage Audit of the town and its environs. This audit aims to create an easy to use database of heritage sites within the town and its immediate environs, which are suitable for future interpretative and promotional development. The audit will assist in creating a greater awareness, knowledge, and civic pride in the town's heritage. The Heritage Audit will also include recommendations on developing interpretative, educational and heritage resources for local people and visitors to the area.