05/08/2021

Search our Archive

Bridges across the river in Tipperary will 'open up Clonmel's green heart'

People encouraged to have their say on ambitious plans

Suir Island bridges

An impression of one of the two new bridges that it’s proposed will cross the river in Clonmel

Reporter:

Eamonn Wynne

Email:

ewynne@nationalist.ie

Two bridges for pedestrians and cyclists that will cross the River Suir are planned for Clonmel.
The Suir Island Infrastructural Links project also proposes to develop a public plaza at the southern end of Sarsfield Street, from where a proposed foot and cycle bridge will span the River Suir to Suir Island.
A raised walkway will cross the island before leading onto a second proposed bridge, also for pedestrians and cyclists, that will cross the river to Raheen Road and Denis Burke Park.
An access ramp will be provided to provide access to Suir Island.
The District Mayor of Clonmel, Michael Murphy, described it as “an ambitious project that opens up the green heart of Clonmel that is Suir Island, and realises the potential of Clonmel’s green heart”.
He said it would involve the complete reimagination of the lower Sarsfield Street/Suir Island/Raheen Road area.
Connectivity between Denis Burke Park, Suir Island and the town centre, “our core retail area,” was very important, he stated.
Cllr Murphy encouraged people to engage in the public consultation process that will be ongoing for the next few weeks.
Three route options have been developed for consideration and people are invited to provide their views, comments and observations to Tipperary County Council before the closing date of Friday, August 27.
People may log onto the following link for access to a presentation on the proposed route options, along with a feedback form for comments and observations - https://www.innovision.ie/suirisland
The plans may also be viewed at Clonmel library in Mick Delahunty Square.
The county council says that these proposed public realm improvements are intended to create a safe public space for all, while improving connectivity for pedestrians and cyclists.
“It is expected that the scheme will encourage cycling and walking among young people as they travel between home, school, sports clubs etc., as well as providing an attractive commuter route,” according to a council statement.
“This scheme will also provide improved accessibility to Suir Island car park and its existing amenities, as in the medium to long term Tipperary County Council intends further developing Suir Island as a community amenity and recreational resource for Clonmel.
“This is an exciting development for the town of Clonmel and this is your opportunity to have an influence on the design of one of its key infrastructural elements.”
Clifton Scannell Emerson Associates Consulting Engineers, dhb Architects and Mimram Architecture Associés have been appointed as the designers for the project.

PODCAST: ‘It was fairytale stuff buying the two winners on the same day,’ says Nallen

Check this out!

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media Group