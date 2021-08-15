Miss Ireland contestant to host a coffee morning in Skeheenarinky

Shanon Brennan, Miss Tipp South, will hold an outdoor coffee morning o on Saturday August 14 from 10-2 in aid of Variety Ireland.
Shanon will host the coffee morning in her own back garden at Skee=eheenarinky ( E21N207)
"I’m thrilled to be supporting such a wonderful charity as part of my @missirelandorg “beauty with a purpose” campaign
All donations will go directly to the charity and a raffle will also be held on the day
Looking forward to seeing you all there," said Sharon.
