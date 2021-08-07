07/08/2021



Ulster Bank to begin "wind down" of its Clonmel branch next year

Aileen Hahesy

Clonmel’s Ulster Bank branch will begin to wind down its operation in the second half of next year, according to a spokesman for the NatWest owned banking group.
The O’Connell Street based branch is not among the 25 Ulster Bank outlets being acquired by Permanent TSB, which has a Clonmel branch on Gladstone Street.
Thurles is the only county Tipperary branch of Ulster Bank included in the Permanent TSB deal.
An Ulster Bank spokesman said it will not close any of its branches this year and doesn’t anticipate closing any branches in the first half of next year.
However, he indicated that in the second half of 2022, the company will begin to “phase out traditional counter/cash services to concentrate on in-person support to move bank and/or close accounts”.
In relation to the staff at Clonmel’s Ulster Bank branch, he said there will be no compulsory exits from the business this year in line with the colleague/union agreement announced on June 11.
“We will continue to keep colleagues and their representatives updated as the withdrawal activity progresses further.
“We will endeavour to provide as much clarity as possible for our colleagues, as early as possible,” he added.

