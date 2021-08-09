09/08/2021

Search our Archive

Fundraiser for Tipperary hillwalking radio group

Hill Walking

Hill Walking

Reporter:

Reporter

Email:

news"nationalist.ie

Hillwalking Radio Group
Locally base mountain safety organisation, Hillwalking Radio Group are 
holding their annual walk ‘The Ramble’ to Darby’s Bed Galbally at 11am 
on Saturday August 28 . Registration is free but we would ask 
you to give a small donation towards equipment and CPR training for 
our team.  We have recently spent €500 a new first aid tent / shelter 
and now plan to purchase a new enclosed trailer to store all our 
equipment. We will have refreshments available and hold a raffle 
afterwards..  If you can help in any way please get in touch. Denny 
O’Dwyer, Secretary, 086-0888145

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media