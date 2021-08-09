Fundraiser for Tipperary hillwalking radio group

Hill Walking
Hillwalking Radio Group
Locally base mountain safety organisation, Hillwalking Radio Group are
holding their annual walk ‘The Ramble’ to Darby’s Bed Galbally at 11am
on Saturday August 28 . Registration is free but we would ask
you to give a small donation towards equipment and CPR training for
our team. We have recently spent €500 a new first aid tent / shelter
and now plan to purchase a new enclosed trailer to store all our
equipment. We will have refreshments available and hold a raffle
afterwards.. If you can help in any way please get in touch. Denny
O’Dwyer, Secretary, 086-0888145
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.