09/08/2021

Search our Archive

Booking now open for music concerts at the Strand Theatre in Carrick-on-Suir

Sionnach will take to the stage on Saturday August 21

Booking now open for music concerts at the Strand Theatre in Carrick-on-Suir

Pictured, are Aidan O'Callaghan, Graham Clancy, Katie MacDonald, and Neill Bourke

Reporter:

Eoin Kelleher

Email:

eoin.kelleher@tipperarylive.ie

Having successfully sold out two Musical Society concerts already, the Strand in Carrick-on-Suir will open its doors for two more Summer Series concerts.


Sionnach will take to the stage on Saturday August 21.


Featuring Paul Grant, Martin Murray, Gerry Madden and Mick Forristal, Sionnach play a mixture of traditional tunes and songs played with a great sense of fun and their own inimitable style, this promises to be a wonderful evening’s entertainment.


Keeping Summer, a special live music concert on Saturday August 22 will feature four talented local songwriters.


Aidan O’Callaghan and Graham Clancy, Katie MacDonald, and Neill Bourke, will entertain with their own blends of folk and acoustic originals and covers.


Both concerts start at 8pm, and tickets for the concerts at the Strand are €18.50 from www.ticketsource.eu/
strandtheatre. Seating at the Strand Theatre is limited so early booking is advised.

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media