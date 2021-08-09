Booking now open for music concerts at the Strand Theatre in Carrick-on-Suir

Pictured, are Aidan O'Callaghan, Graham Clancy, Katie MacDonald, and Neill Bourke
Having successfully sold out two Musical Society concerts already, the Strand in Carrick-on-Suir will open its doors for two more Summer Series concerts.
Sionnach will take to the stage on Saturday August 21.
Featuring Paul Grant, Martin Murray, Gerry Madden and Mick Forristal, Sionnach play a mixture of traditional tunes and songs played with a great sense of fun and their own inimitable style, this promises to be a wonderful evening’s entertainment.
Keeping Summer, a special live music concert on Saturday August 22 will feature four talented local songwriters.
Aidan O’Callaghan and Graham Clancy, Katie MacDonald, and Neill Bourke, will entertain with their own blends of folk and acoustic originals and covers.
Both concerts start at 8pm, and tickets for the concerts at the Strand are €18.50 from www.ticketsource.eu/
strandtheatre. Seating at the Strand Theatre is limited so early booking is advised.
