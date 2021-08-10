Man charged over Tipperary robbery is remanded in custody after court appearance

A man, aged in his 40s, charged in relation to a robbery at a service station in Tipperary Town last week, remains in custody following his appearance before a district court.
The man appeared before Limerick City District Court last Wednesday, August 4 charged in connection with the robbery of the filling station shop at Cashel Road, Tipperary the previous day, Tuesday, August 3.
His case was adjourned at the Limerick District Court hearing and he was remanded in custody to appear before Tipperary District Court sitting at Nenagh Courthouse on Wednesday, September 1.
More News
The entrance signs to Killenaule’s GAA complex. It lists the current facilities, which the club hopes to add to through the golf classic fundraiser
Fergal Horgan will referee the All-Ireland senior hurling final between Limerick and Cork at 3.30 on Sunday week, August 22
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.