Tipperary gardaí issue witness appeal over derelict building fire in Rossmore area

Gardaí are appealing for the public's help in their investigation into a recent fire at a derelict farm building in the Rossmore area.
The fire occurred at the delapidated building at Glenough, Rossmore around 10pm on Tuesday, July 27 and was put under control by fire fighters.
A Tipperary Town Garda Station spokesman said they were appealing for any witnesses to the blaze to contact the station including the driver of a blue Hiace type van that was seen in the area that night.
The Garda spokesman pointed out there was another fire at this location a few weeks previously when a number of old cars were burned out.
Anyone with information that may assist the Garda investigation should phone Tipperary Garda Station at (062) 51212.
