Laurann O'Reilly: Over 30 cool and fun gadgets for your kitchen in the Premier County

Whether you’re looking at ways to make your life easier, you’re a gadget lover or if you’re looking for the perfect gift for the food lover in your life this one’s for you.

Here, nutritionist Laurann O’Reilly and owner of nutrition by Laurann, brings us through her top fun, cool and practical gadgets.

Meal Preparation

When it comes to meal preparation many of us love tips and tricks to make it quicker and easier and these guys definitely do the trick:

1) Oxo 3-in-1 Avocado Slicer: The avocado slicer splits, pits, slices and scoops out all the goodness, saving the use of multiple utensils. Where To Buy: Available in Nisbets Dublin or online nutritionbylaurann.ie/nisbets_avocadoslicer

2) 2 in 1 Apple Corer & Wedger: A great little multitasking device which removes core from the apple and cuts it into wedges in one quick and easy movement. Where To Buy: nutritionbylaurann.ie/organisedstore_applecorerandwedger

3) Kenwood 3 in 1 Electric Can Opener: Not only does this device open cans and bottles but you can use it to sharpen your kitchen knives too! Where To Buy: Currys nationwide or online at nutritionbylaurann.ie/currys_electriccanopener

4) Easy Twist Jar Opener: If you don’t fancy the electric jar opener, but you still struggle to open those pesky jar lids, this device is a great one. It is ideal for opening jam jars, medicine bottles, cordial bottles and more. The opener fits virtually any sized cap or lid and comes in a variety of colours. Where To Buy: Home Store & More nationwide or online at nutritionbylaurann.ie/homestoreandmore_jaropener

5) Kitchen Craft Sushi Maker: Perfect for creating delicious sushi dishes. Featuring an easy to use moulding tray with press and cutting guide. Where To Buy: The Kitchen Whisk Dublin or online at nutritionbylaurann.ie/thekitchenwhisk_sushimaker

6) Onion Goggles: These might just seem like a bit of fun, but if you’ve ever wept from onion fumes, you’ll understand the importance of this gadget. These could be the best friend of those who shed a tear when cutting onions. Where To Buy: Arnotts or online at nutritionbylaurann.ie/arnotts_oniongoggles

7) Crinkle Cutter: Why not make your veggies look more fun by crinkle cutting your homemade chips, carrots, cucumber or anything else you desire. Where To Buy: Allens Clonmel and Nationwide or online at nutritionbylaurann.ie/allens_crinklecutter

8) Cuisinart Ice-cream/Frozen Yogurt Maker: If you’re looking for an easy way to make frozen desserts, this machine can make up to 2L of delicious ice cream, frozen yoghurt or sorbet in as little as 25 minutes! Where To Buy: Arnotts or online at nutritionbylaurann.ie/arnotts_icecreammaker

9) Herb Leaf & Stem Stripper: When you grow or buy fresh herbs, you can save some time removing the stalks/stems with this handy device. Where To Buy: Arnotts or online at nutritionbylaurann.ie/arnotts_herbstripper

10) Herb Scissors: Cut fresh herbs 5 times faster with this pair of multi-bladed scissors. With five stainless steel blades it’s perfect for cutting and prepping herbs. Where To Buy: Johnstown Garden Centre or online at nutritionbylaurann.ie/

johnstowngardencentre_herbsissors

11) Oxo Good Grips 3 in 1 Egg Separator: An eggcellent gadget for separating the yolk and white of the egg. The raised edge of the separator makes cracking eggs a breeze.

This separator will prevent drips from running down the outside of bowls and onto counters & tables, whilst keeping egg-shells from falling into batters and recipes. Where To Buy: Homestore & More nationwide or online at nutritionbylaurann.ie/homestoreandmore_eggseparator

12) Kenwood Electric Citrus Juicer: If you like your fresh citrus juices, then this one’s for you. It’s easy to clean to with detachable parts which are also dishwasher safe: Where To Buy: Arnotts or online at nutritionbylaurann.ie/arnotts_electricjuicer

13) Eurosonic Triblade Spiral Slicer: Why not jazz up your salad dishes with this easy to use, cheap and cheerful vegetable spiralizer. Where To Buy: Arnotts or online at nutritionbylaurann.ie/arnotts_spiralslicer

14) Joseph-Joseph Duo Folding Chopping Board: Not just your regular chopping board. Not only is it great for chopping your favourite foods but its folding edges make it easier to transport ingredients without losing any along the way. Where To Buy: Homestore & More nationwide and online at nutritionbylaurann.ie/homestoreandmore_foldingchoppingboard

Measuring Food

When it comes to following recipes, weighing out individual ingredients can sometimes be a chore. These little gadgets help to make it a little easier:

15) Tala 7 Piece Measuring Cup & Spoon Set: Measure out ingredients quickly and efficiently with Tala 7 Piece Kitchen Measuring Set.

These measuring spoons are ideal for spices, baking powder condiments and flavourings to add to your cooking. Where To Buy: Allens Clonmel and nationwide or online at www.allens.ie/product/measuring-set-7-piece/

16) Joseph-Joseph 2 in 1 Digital Kitchen Food Scale and Measuring Jug: This versatile, dual-chamber measuring jug can measure from as little as 5 ml right up to 1 litre.

Its square corners and soft-grip handle make pouring easy and it's clear and easy-to-read measurements ensure liquids can be measured accurately at all times. Where To Buy: Arnotts or online at nutritionbylaurann.ie/arnotts_measuringjug

Food Shapes & Moulds

Cooking and meal preparation should be fun and it’s great to get the kids involved too, why not give these gadgets a try.

17) LEGO Moulds: These are great for chocolate, ice cubes, or even homemade soaps and crayons! Where To Buy: Online at easysweets.ie/building-blocks-lego-chocolate-mould/

18) Eddingtons Lick n’ Sip Ice Lolly Moulds Set: Make your own homemade ice lollies with this perfect mould set. Where To Buy: The Kitchen Whisk Dublin or online at nutritionbylaurann.ie/thekitchenwhisk_icelollymould

Baking

You can’t beat the smell of freshly baked food. I swear by silicone baking containers as they make it seamless.

19) MasterClass Silicone Loaf Mould: This is ideal for making bread or fruit loaf. Silicon is non-stick and totally flexible for easy release. Where To Buy: Online at gilmartins.ie/Smart-Flexible-Loaf-Mould

20) Silicone Muffin Cases: These deluxe silicone muffin cups/cupcake cases comes in a set of six. Made from food-grade, BPA free silicone.

Their reusable and flexible cases have a non-stick effect, are heat-resistant and dishwasher safe. Where To Buy: The Kitchen Whisk Dublin or online at nutritionbylaurann.ie/

thekitchenwhisk_siliconebakingcases

Cooking

Whether you like your gadgets, you’re looking for healthier cooking techniques or you want to be more efficient in the kitchens then it’s worth looking at these.

21) NINJA AF100UK Air Fryer: Enjoy your favourite foods without the guilt when you cook. Using just one spoon of oil, you can enjoy fried foods like golden fries and chicken goujons with up to 75% less fat than traditional frying. Thanks to its large capacity, it's easy to make meals for the whole family in one go. Where To Buy: Currys nationwide or online at nutritionbylaurann.ie/currys_airfryer

22) Russell Hobbs 1.8L Rice Cooker and Steamer: This multi-functional appliance not only cooks rice to perfection but can also steam a number of your favourite foods making it a healthier option for the whole family. It cooks rice to perfection, up to 10 cups at a time, and automatically switches off when food is ready.

Includes a tray for steaming fish and vegetables, to complete a nutritious and delicious meal. Where To Buy: Harvey Norman nationwide or online at nutritionbylaurann.ie/

harveynorman_ricecookerandsteamer

23) MEATER Meat Thermometer: The first truly wireless smart meat thermometer. Along with the MEATER app, it will help you cook the juiciest steak, chicken, turkey, fish or other meats perfectly every time for every occasion. Controlled by an app on your phone. Where To Buy: store-eu.meater.com/products/meater

Storage

Food storage is so important in maintaining the life span, quality and freshness of your foods.

24) Kilner Clip Top Glass Jars: These are my favourite jars for storing all types of ingredients such as sauces but also work perfectly for preparing overnight oats. Where To Buy: Homestore & More or online at nutritionbylaurann.ie/homestoreandmore_kilnerjar

25) Reusable Silicone Storage Bags: A great alternative to your regular plastic Ziplock bags, these eco-friendly reusable silicone storage bags keep food fresher for longer. Where To Buy: Homestore & More nationwide or online at homestoreandmore.ie/kitchen-storage/reusable-silicone-storage-bags-2-pack/115335.html

Wine Lovers

I have to say, if you are an appreciator of good wine or if you know someone that is, then these are the perfect gadget addition.

26) Cordless Wine Opener: This battery powered Electric Corkscrew is very comfortable to use and makes opening bottles of wine very easy. Where To Buy: Meadows & Byrne nationwide or online at meadowsandbyrne.com/electric-corkscrew.html

27) Adjustable Wine Aerator: This allows your wine to breathe instantly, giving it a more complex flavour and smoother finish without the wait. Where To Buy: Meadows & Byrne nationwide or at meadowsandbyrne.com/adjustable-wine-aerator.html

Tea & Coffee Drinkers

Now some of these guys are quite futuristic but definitely pretty fun and cool if you like your cuppa.

28) Bodum Coffee Bean Grinder: Provide you with freshly ground beans with the touch of a button. With its neat, compact design and sleek aesthetic, this electric coffee grinder looks great in your kitchen and is simple and user-friendly to operate. Where To Buy: Meadow’s & Byrne nationwide or online at meadowsandbyrne.com/bodum-electric-coffee-grinder-black.html

29) Ember Smart Coffee Mug: The Ember Mug works alongside an app on your iPhone or Apple Watch that allows you to set your precise drinking temperature for hot beverages, track caffeine consumption, save presets for your favourite drinks, customise the LED colour and more. Ember also maintains your chosen temperature for approximately 1.5 hours. Where To Buy: Online at nutritionbylaurann.ie/embercoffeemug

30) The Smart Kettle: Yes, you read that right, you can now turn on the kettle through an app on your phone. You can integrate it with Amazon Alexa, Google Home, and Apple’s Siri and use voice activation. Where To Buy: Online at nutritionbylaurann.ie/mintplus_smartkettle

Cleaning

Anything that makes cleaning easier, yes please!

31) Kitchen Classic Mad Mother Microwave Cleaner: An innovative gadget to make cleaning your microwave hassle-free. This gadget is designed to release hot steam that loosens grease and hard to remove stains. Where To Buy: Homestore & More nationwide or online at nutritionbylaurann.ie/homestoreandmore_microwavecleaner

Eco Friendly

Whether you want eco-friendly gift ideas for friends and family or you want to make your own home greener, these are the perfect gadgets.

32) Grunwerg Stainless Steel Reusable Drinking Straws: Enjoy your favourite drinks whilst protecting the environment. Where To Buy: Allens Clonmel or online at nutritionbylaurann.ie/allens_stainlesssteeldrinkingstraws