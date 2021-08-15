Clancy's Kitchen for Minella Hotel

Members of the Clancy family will perform the songs, stories and tunes of the Clancy brothers’ household at Hotel Minella on August 20.

“The first time I actually saw my father perform with The Clancy Brothers was at The Bob Dylan Tribute Concert at Madison Square Gardens, NY in October 1992. There were so many incredible acts that night and the atmosphere was electric.

“My sister Aoife and I wondered what kind of reception they’d get as the crowd was very vocal. They stepped out on stage and sure enough the audience went wild. We were amazed and obviously very proud. I think that was the first time we realised their popularity in the States.

“Growing up in The Clancy Brother household, singing, music and storytelling were an every day event not just reserved for the stage. Everyone visiting was welcomed and encouraged to share a story or song from wherever they came from in the world.

“The spoken word was just as important as the music and their passion in reciting prose and poetry was infectious. It was a truly amazing experience and one we’d like to share with audiences - this unique insight into Clancy’s Kitchen,” say the band.

The members include Dónal Clancy who is regarded as one of Ireland’s finest guitarists.

He is the son of the world-renowned singer Liam Clancy of The Clancy Brothers and Tommy Makem and has since the death of his father focused his attention on the family repertoire of songs that he grew up around.

The group also includes Roisin whose father was Bobby Clancy and her brother Finbarr will appear as a special guest.

Roisin’s husband, Welsh actor and singer/songwriter Ryland Teifi is also a member of the band as is Evan Grace who lives in Mullinahone.

For further information on tickets and booking call 052 6122388.