15/08/2021

Search our Archive

Clancy's Kitchen for Minella Hotel

Clancy's Kitchen for Minella Hotel

Reporter:

Reporter

Email:

news"nationalist.ie

Members of the Clancy family will perform the songs, stories and tunes of the Clancy brothers’ household at Hotel Minella on August 20.
“The first time I actually saw my father perform with The Clancy Brothers was at The Bob Dylan Tribute Concert at Madison Square Gardens, NY in October 1992. There were so many incredible acts that night and the atmosphere was electric.
“My sister Aoife and I wondered what kind of reception they’d get as the crowd was very vocal. They stepped out on stage and sure enough the audience went wild. We were amazed and obviously very proud. I think that was the first time we realised their popularity in the States.
“Growing up in The Clancy Brother household, singing, music and storytelling were an every day event not just reserved for the stage. Everyone visiting was welcomed and encouraged to share a story or song from wherever they came from in the world.
“The spoken word was just as important as the music and their passion in reciting prose and poetry was infectious. It was a truly amazing experience and one we’d like to share with audiences - this unique insight into Clancy’s Kitchen,” say the band.
The members include Dónal Clancy who is regarded as one of Ireland’s finest guitarists.
He is the son of the world-renowned singer Liam Clancy of The Clancy Brothers and Tommy Makem and has since the death of his father focused his attention on the family repertoire of songs that he grew up around.
The group also includes Roisin whose father was Bobby Clancy and her brother Finbarr will appear as a special guest.
Roisin’s husband, Welsh actor and singer/songwriter Ryland Teifi is also a member of the band as is Evan Grace who lives in Mullinahone.
For further information on tickets and booking call 052 6122388.

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media