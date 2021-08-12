File photo
Making the front page of The Nationalist on August 9, 2003 was a story about a major coup against renegade Republicans after gardaí raided a suspected Continuity IRA training camp in remote woodlands near Clonmel.
Armed detectives were lying in wait for the men near a makeshift firing range deep in the Comeragh Mountains at Knocknaree, seven miles south of Clonmel.
Meanwhile, gardaí were called in to quell a nasty situation when a wedding party in Clonmel turned sour the previous weekend.
More than 50 guests at the nuptials were involved in a row.
One man received stab wounds and was taken to hospital. In other news, the biggest meeting of pub owners that had ever been held in Tipp was to take place as they objected to the Government’s proposed ban on smoking.
Tipperary Vintners were adding their voices to the snowballing national campaign to prevent an all-out ban coming into effect on January 1, 2004.
