Former hotel in Tipperary's Glen of Aherlow to be auctioned

The former Glen Hotel in the Glen of Aherlow will be put up for public auction at the end of this month.
The derelict hotel, situated at the foot of the Galtee Mountains 9km from Tipperary Town, will be up for sale at an online auction organised by selling agent DNG O’Grady Auctioneers of Tipperary Town at 3pm on August 27.
Bids at the auction will start at €100,000.
The property has been vacant since the mid-2000s.
It was first put on the market for sale in July 2005.
It comprises 22 ensuite bedrooms, a 75-seater restaurant, 70-seater public bar and two extensive ballroom/function rooms with a 290 seat capacity. There are also 160 car parking spaces.
Christy O’Grady of DNG O’Grady Auctioneers said they have received a good few enquiries since they announced the auction of the property.
“It’s early days yet and hard to judge the quality of the interest,” he told The Nationalist.
He said the former hotel’s location in the lovely surroundings of the Glen of Aherlow and Galtee Mountains meant it was ideal for use as a commercial tourism enterprise. There were also a wealth of local attractions and pursuits for tourists in the hinterland including Tipperary and Ballykisteen Golf Courses, horse riding, quad biking, fishing and hill walking.
