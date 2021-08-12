12/08/2021

Search our Archive

Former hotel in Tipperary's Glen of Aherlow to be auctioned

Former hotel in Tipperary's Glen of Aherlow to be auctioned

A bird's eye view of The Glen Hotel, its grounds and car park. Photo courtesy of DNG O'Grady Auctioneers

Reporter:

Aileen Hahesy

The former Glen Hotel in the Glen of Aherlow will be put up for public auction at the end of this month.
The derelict hotel, situated at the foot of the Galtee Mountains 9km from Tipperary Town, will be up for sale at an online auction organised by selling agent DNG O’Grady Auctioneers of Tipperary Town at 3pm on August 27.
Bids at the auction will start at €100,000.
The property has been vacant since the mid-2000s.
It was first put on the market for sale in July 2005.
It comprises 22 ensuite bedrooms, a 75-seater restaurant, 70-seater public bar and two extensive ballroom/function rooms with a 290 seat capacity. There are also 160 car parking spaces.
Christy O’Grady of DNG O’Grady Auctioneers said they have received a good few enquiries since they announced the auction of the property.
“It’s early days yet and hard to judge the quality of the interest,” he told The Nationalist.
He said the former hotel’s location in the lovely surroundings of the Glen of Aherlow and Galtee Mountains meant it was ideal for use as a commercial tourism enterprise. There were also a wealth of local attractions and pursuits for tourists in the hinterland including Tipperary and Ballykisteen Golf Courses, horse riding, quad biking, fishing and hill walking.

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media