16/08/2021

Tipperary couple celebrate extra special and meaningful anniversary

SURVIVOR OF STROKE

David and Rose Morris, Carrigeen, Cashel at Kilcoran Lodge Hotel on the special anniversary of Rose’s survival from a brain injury stroke

Pictured above are David and Rose Morris, Carrigeen, Cashel at Kilcoran Lodge Hotel on the special anniversary of Rose’s survival from a brain injury stroke which Rose suffered from 21 years ago. A lovely evening was spent with their daughter Paula and son Ronán, their families, neighbours and friends. This anniversary coincided with Paula and her husband Phil’s 10th wedding anniversary. We wish them all many more years of health and happiness.

ALDI COMMUNITY GAMES
Congratulations to Holly McNamara, Springfield who won gold in the 100m sprint representing New Inn Knockgraffon at the County Tipperary community games finals in Templemore on Saturday August 14.
Holly now qualifies for the Regional (Munster) finals which will take place in CIT, Cork on September 18. We wish her the very best of luck!

ROCK OF CASHEL GRAVEYARD TOURS
If anyone has any family buried here and they have a story to tell about this family relative, please feel free to contact the tour guides at the Rock of Cashel by emailing to “rockofcashel@opw.ie or send message to the “Rock of Cashel” Facebook page. As part of Heritage Week graveyard tours are in full swing.
For those who couldn't make it, they will be making a video tour for later in the week of the graveyard.

LOTTO
Results from Saturday August 14. Numbers drawn were 24, 26, 29, 31, NO WINNER (s) Lucky Dips x 4: Martin Boland, Mary O’Donnell, Andy & Julie Hennessy, Deirdre & Brendan Ryan to be entered into a monthly draw for €500 on Saturday September 4.
Sellers: Rockwell Rovers x 2, Andy Hennessy, Colm Heaney to be entered into a monthly draw for €100 on Saturday September 4.
This week's Jackpot is €10,000. Remember Lotto tickets can be purchased online (club force Rockwell Rovers), or at “The Shop”, Ollie’s Bar or Barron Pub, New Inn.
Thanks for your continued support.

SINCERE SYMPATHY
Sincere sympathy is extended to Kevin and Diane Moore & family, Knockgraffon on the death of Diane’s brother Liam Dillon, Croydon, England, formerly Ardfinnan who died recently. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family at this sad time.
Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam.

