Tipperary teenagers advised to exercise extreme caution when sitting on bridge

Teenagers advised to exercise extreme caution
Sitting on the bridge at near Mullinahone
Some local teens have taken to sitting on the wall overlooking the bridge going down Kelly’s Lane near Mullinahone.
A nice seat unless one falls or is pushed into the river.
Please be careful and exercise caution at all times or indeed find somewhere else to sit.
More News
David and Rose Morris, Carrigeen, Cashel at Kilcoran Lodge Hotel on the special anniversary of Rose’s survival from a brain injury stroke
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.