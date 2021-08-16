16/08/2021

Minister for Further and Higher Education Simon Harris to visit the LIT Campus in Clonmel and Kickham Barracks

MMinister for further and Higher Education Research, Innovation and Science, Simon Harris is set to visit the LIT campus in Clonmel and Kickham Barracks next Monday 23rd of August. 

Fine Gael Senator Garret Ahearn said “I am delighted to welcome Minister Simon Harris to Tipperary to view the Clonmel campus, in addition to meeting the staff and management. With the transition of the Institute of Technology to a Technical University next month, it is the perfect opportunity for the Minister to see first-hand the work been done in preparation for the new term.

Senator Garret Ahearn continued “There is so much happening in Clonmel now, with the development of the sports hub and Kickham Barracks. Phase one of Kickham Barracks has commenced recently and I am hopefully of securing extra funding later in the year to complete all phases of this exciting development. 

“The plan to move the LIT campus to Kickham Barrack in the coming years will mean it will be the first shared campus in the country between a third level college and that of further education.  It will also improve footfall in the town which benefits local businesses. Students will be able to live, learn and work in Tipperary. LIT was established in Tipperary in 1998 and prior to this all students who wished to go to third level education had to travel outside the county to do so. 

“Minister Harris has made significant decisions during his tenure as Minister for Further and Higher Education, most notably, for Tipperary with the merging of Limerick Institute of Technology and Athlone Institute of Technology into The Technological University of the Shannon. This is a milestone for Tipperary, particularly in the towns of Clonmel and Thurles as they are now to become University towns.

“Times are changing drastically, with remote working becoming something of a norm, the initial decision by students to move to the big cities to study and find jobs has been altered. We can now study and ultimately live closer to home.  Clonmel can play a pivotal role in that change.” Senator Garret Ahearn concluded.

