A new baby girl, a 21st and a 94th - it's all go in one Tipperary village

There's a new little baby girl - and proud parents - in Cappawhite!
William is 21
Greetings to William Barry, Ballyhane, oldest son of Pat and Mary, who celebrated his 21st birthday birthday with family and friends at his home on August 11. Many, many, more happy and healthy years, William.
Baby girl
Congratulations to Marie Therese McCarty and partner Ricky Slattery, Parkroe who welcomed their second baby girl last week.
Sympathy
To the nieces, nephews, cousins of the late Sr. Elizabeth Quirk, Perth, Australia and late of Ayle who died in her Presentation Convent, sister of the late Sr. Hannah, Perth and her late brothers and sisters. Sr. Elizabeth was interred in convent grounds.
May God have mercy on her dear soul.
Thanks
Thanks to the people who have contributed to the baskets and shrines within the church
Our Cathy is 94
Birthday greetings to Cathy O’Dwyer, Drumwood, Rossmore who reached the great age if 94 years later week. Great health and humour. May it all last Cathy.
Cappawhite Youth Club Leaders/Volunteers
Due to growing club numbers, Covid 19, Youth Club Volunteers and Leaders are needed for Junior and Senior Clubs. This local social outlet for young people aged 10 and up brings young people from all sides of the parish together through supervised games, events and outings during the year.
Any Adults or Young People interested in giving an hour or two of their time in helping/supervising can contact William 087-2860992
Hillwalking Radio Group
Locally based mountain safety organisation, Hillwalking Radio Group are holding their annual walk ‘The Ramble’ to Darby’s Bed Galbally at 11am on Saturday, August 28 next. Registration is free but we would ask you to give a small donation towards equipment and CPR training for our Team. We have recently spent €500 a new First Aid tent / Shelter and now plan to purchase a new enclosed trailer to store all our equipment. We will have refreshments available and hold a raffle afterwards.
If you can help in any way please get in touch. Denny O’Dwyer, Secretary, 086-0888145.
