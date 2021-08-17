17/08/2021

New playground is bringing great joy to Tipperary family - thanks to everyone

NEW ARDFINNAN PLAYGROUND

New playground is bringing great joy to Tipperary family - thanks to everyone

File Picture: Ardfinnan Playground opened to the public on Saturday, July 7.

ARDFINNAN PLAYGROUND
Ardfinnan Playground opened to the public on Saturday, July 7. It is wonderful to see it being used and enjoyed by families. Sincere thanks to South Tipperary Development Company and Tipperary County Council for grant funding. Gratitude also to the organisers of local fundraising efforts, Dairygold for their generous contribution and all those who participated in the weekly lotto.
Special thanks to the Playground Committee who had the foresight and perseverance to see this project through to completion.
Sincere thanks to Sara Bourke (STDC), Niamh Conway (County Council) for their support and guidance throughout the project and Clann Credo for facilitating us with the loan to get the project completed. Thank you to Ardfinnan Tidy Towns for their work with the playground flower baskets and planting at the rear of the playground. Thank you also to anyone who helped in any way including our ever ready hard working bag packers. A big well done to Michael Anglim whose hard work and dedication to this project has well and truly paid dividends. We are requesting that people using the playground comply with the playground rules which are displayed at the entrance.

COMMUNITY COUNCIL AGM
The Annual General Meeting of Ardfinnan Community Council will be held in the Community Centre on Thursday, September 2 at 8pm. The AGM will be followed by a committee meeting. HSE Covid regulations must be adhered to. Nominations are now open for the positions of Chairperson, Vice Chairperson, Secretary, Treasurer, assistant Treasurer and PRO. Please forward nominations to the Secretary.

