Tipperary village gets ready for its annual vintage car and tractor run

Skeheenarinky Vintage Club with their Annual Car and Tractor Run on Sunday, September 12
Please support the Skeheenarinky Vintage Club with their Annual Car and Tractor Run on Sunday, September 12 in aid of Skeheenarinky National School.
Tea and Refreshments served on the day. All vehicles must be insured on the day.
The Run will leave Skeheenarinky National School at 1pm.
