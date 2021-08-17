17/08/2021

Hillwalking Radio Group have a safe family event planned for Tipperary on Saturday week

ANNUAL RAMBLE

Annual Ramble to Darby's Bed on the Tipperary road outside Galbally on Saturday August 28

Mountain safety organisation Hillwalking Radio Group were on duty at Lake Muscary recently providing safety cover for The Hike for Hospice Charity for their fundraising walk to Lake Muscary. The event was organised to Micheal Peters and Alan Dwyer of Bansha to raise funds for South Tipperary Hospice.

The Group joined forces with Tipperary Red Cross Unit to provide stewarding and First Aid for this fabulous event.

Working alongside the Tipperary Red Cross Unit and sharing information was very beneficial to both teams.

Hillwalking Radio Group will be holding their annual Ramble to Darby's Bed on the Tipperary road outside Galbally on Saturday August 28 next at 11am. This is a family event for everyone to enjoy and the main focus is to get out there, get active, have a bit of craic and meet new friends. There will be refreshments and a raffle later in the community hall. Some of the more serious walkers will be walking from Christ the King in the Glen of Aherlow at an earlier time.

Participant must wear some kind of sturdy footwear, take responsibility for their own safety and in the interest of land owners, no dogs will be allowed. The group don't charge for registration but you can give a small donation towards the cost of CPR and First Aid training or click on the GoFundMe link on our Facebook or website.

We are all excited about meeting everyone and fingers crossed for a fine day. 
https://hillwalkingradio. blogspot.com/

