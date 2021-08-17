17/08/2021

Great news for Tipperary artists, designers and crafters - new gallery opens next week

CAHIR

Great news for Tipperary artists, designers and crafters - new gallery opens next week

Siobhan Caplice who will open ‘Cahir Arts’ Gallery and Design Space on Tuesday next, August 24

Cahir Arts to open doors next week

As can be seen if you pass by ‘Cahir Arts’ Gallery and Design Space the work is progressing at a pace now and all hands are on deck for the much anticipated opening next week.

Proprietor Siobhan Caplice has been a very busy lady over the past few months not only being very hands on with the building itself but also sourcing the people who will use the beautiful Gallery & design space. Now artists, designers and crafters have been sourced and it seems that this purpose built space will be positively buzzing with activity and creativity until well into the New Year and beyond making it a wonderful place to visit and enjoy.

The Gallery will open with an exhibition by contemporary artist Michael Hales on Tuesday August 24 that will run until October 3. Michael is a well known local artist who has already exhibited widely and is renowned for his unique perspective that can be seen in the wonderful abstract paintings he creates to describe a place. 

During this exhibition there will be an opportunity to bid on two featured paintings from the collection. All proceeds from the sale of the two paintings will be donated to the Irish Cancer society.The opening night is by invite only but the Gallery will free to visit once opened and everyone can see for themselves the amazing transformation of the building and the beautiful exhibits and creations within. Best of luck Siobhan!!

