Live music finds a very special Tipperary venue

The period residence of Clonacody House and Gardens situated between Clonmel and Fethard will host the best of modern Irish music in 2021.

The blend of old world and new promises to be the perfect tonic for those who've missed live music over the last eighteen months.

The owners at Clonacody have invested well in the venue over 2020 and they have been very ambitious in attracting the best to perform.

Its' summer calendar is creating huge interest among music lovers locally and this kicked off last weekend with The Robert Power and Mary Coughlan experience which the 'Music from the Mountain' group organised. Next weekend Rebel Hearts performs August 21 and this is will be full monty entertainment.

Saturday, August 28, Mick Flannery will perform . He will be accompanied by Susan O'Neill and will perform the best of his award -winning albums.

It is not an exaggeration to say that he is one of the most important voices in Irish music for a generation and it is a real honour to have him at Clonacody.

On Thursday, August 26, the much loved , multi-instrumentalist ensemble of Hermitage Green will return, they consider Clonacody to be one of the best venue they have had the opportunity to perform in over the last few years.

Speaking this week , the proprietor Helen Carrigan has expressed her own excitement as a music lover herself,

'It is hard to believe that we are set now and hosting live music again, it must be said that the local Arts office have been hugely supportive of our initiative and without them we could not attract the quality of performers we have in August.

It is a very special, intimate, and exclusive venue, but it is nothing without people and we encourage people to come to the gigs or even begin by checking our website'