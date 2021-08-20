20/08/2021

Search our Archive

Tipperary has chance to make its mark in national environmental awards

Awards reward leaders within Ireland’s environmental sector

Pakman awards

Awards recognise excellence in sustainability, waste management, recycling and efforts to reduce climate change among organisations, businesses, community groups and individuals in Ireland

Reporter:

Reporter

Email:

news@nationalist.ie

Repak has announced that entries to the 2021 Pakman Awards will close next Friday, August 27.

Now in their seventh year, the national environmental awards honour individuals, businesses, community groups and organisations across Ireland that have demonstrated excellence in waste management and recycling practices over the last two years.

The Pakman Awards are free to enter, and small organisations or an individual are just as likely to win an Award as large multinationals, as demonstrated in the list of previous winners. For more information visit www.pakman.ie.

Over the past six years, the Pakman Awards have recognised recycling excellence and innovation in waste management.

Above: At the launch of the 2021 Pakman Awards were Minister of State for Public Procurement and eGovernment, Ossian Smyth, and Repak CEO, Séamus Clancy.

The awards reward leaders within Ireland’s environmental sector, including a previous finalist from Tipperary – Ryan's Cleaning, in Thurles.

The 2020 Pakman Awards, like all businesses, were impacted by the pandemic. This year, category entrants are invited to submit examples of their environmental efforts from the past two years, rather than 12 months.

Deadline approaching for Tipperary artists to apply for ESB Brighter Future Arts Fund

Selected projects will positively engage communities around sustainability and the energy transition

Most Popular

Tipperary GAA Scene

Eamon O'Shea and Liam Sheedy have stepped down along with the entire management team from the Tipp senior set-up

Tipperary GAA Scene

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media