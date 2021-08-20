Tipperary has chance to make its mark in national environmental awards

Repak has announced that entries to the 2021 Pakman Awards will close next Friday, August 27.

Now in their seventh year, the national environmental awards honour individuals, businesses, community groups and organisations across Ireland that have demonstrated excellence in waste management and recycling practices over the last two years.

The Pakman Awards are free to enter, and small organisations or an individual are just as likely to win an Award as large multinationals, as demonstrated in the list of previous winners. For more information visit www.pakman.ie.

Over the past six years, the Pakman Awards have recognised recycling excellence and innovation in waste management.

Above: At the launch of the 2021 Pakman Awards were Minister of State for Public Procurement and eGovernment, Ossian Smyth, and Repak CEO, Séamus Clancy.

The awards reward leaders within Ireland’s environmental sector, including a previous finalist from Tipperary – Ryan's Cleaning, in Thurles.

The 2020 Pakman Awards, like all businesses, were impacted by the pandemic. This year, category entrants are invited to submit examples of their environmental efforts from the past two years, rather than 12 months.