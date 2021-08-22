Search our Archive

22/08/2021

They're on high alert in one Tipperary town as Tidy Town judges come snooping

CAHIR TOWN

Swiss Cottage and Cahir Castle are now reopen for visitors

Swiss Cottage, Cahir

Cahir Tidy Towns


The Group are on high alert in case of a visit from the National Competition Judges. There has been a lot of work done around the town since the last competition and we would hope to hold onto the bronze medal and increase our points.Currently we are involved in a cleanup of the Sensory Garden on Church Street with the International Group coordinated by Sumana Kelly. Our members along with the council team are working hard to turn this area around and have it looking it’s best for the coming year. 

New seats sponsored by Tommy Morrissey and Daltons Transport are to be put in place this week and a bicycle service station sponsored by Duggan Skip Hire has been ordered and we await delivery in the coming weeks. Some of the summer flowering is after starting to struggle already but thanks to sustainable planting we will see them all again next year bigger and stronger than ever. Walkers along the Swiss can see the markings on the path and will know that we are nearer to starting the new path from the gates to the bridge.

 We would hope that the inconvenience will not last long but like all the paths that have been completed in the past few years, it will be worth the hassle. There are a few projects in the pipe line and we would hope they will further enhance the town and make Cahir a destination town to be proud to visit. Projects planned for 2021/22 are the orchard along the Swiss Walk, St. Paul’s wall restoration, the new path on the Swiss and upgrade of sculptures and street signage around town.

We are conscious that Covid is still in our community and we meet this Wednesday to finish weeding the hedgerow on the Swiss Walk. We can spread out along this walkway so there are no restrictions on numbers if anyone wants to join us.  We meet on Wednesday at 7pm at the fish for weeding. 

